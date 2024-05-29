Eluru: 1, 000 staff drafted for counting of votes

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh instructed the officials to complete the arrangements for counting of votes in two days.

Accompanied by SP D Mary Prashanti, Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni, DRO D Pushpamani, collector Venkatesh inspected counting arrangements for various constituencies at Sir CR Reddy Engineering College here on Tuesday.

Arrangements should be made for agents of various political parties to observe the counting process. Boards should be set up in the counting hall to display how many votes each candidate has received for each round.

Separate tables should be set up in the counting hall of each constituency to count the votes of the assembly and the votes received by the parliamentary candidate in that constituency. Special barricading should be arranged to bring EVMs and VVPATs from the strong room to the counting hall of each constituency, collector said. He said that 14 tables have been set up for the counting of votes for each constituency. He said that about a thousand staff members have been appointed for the counting of votes. Training for micro-observers, counting assistants, supervisors was organised. Returning officers M Mukkanti, K Bhaskar, Eluru Municipal Commissioner S Venkatakrishna, Assistant Director of Survey Department D Lakshminarayana and police officers were present.