  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Eluru: 495 micro observers appointed to problematic polling centres

Randomisation for appointment of micro-observers in progress in the presence of election general observers in Eluru on Thursday
x

Randomisation for appointment of micro-observers in progress in the presence of election general observers in Eluru on Thursday

Highlights

Eluru: Randomisation for appointment of micro observers to problematic polling stations in the presence of district election general observers...

Eluru: Randomisation for appointment of micro observers to problematic polling stations in the presence of district election general observers Krishnakant Pathak and SA Raman was organised by District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani at Collectorate here on Thursday.

As many as 415 polling stations in the district have been identified as problematic polling stations. A total of 495 micro-observers have been appointed to conduct the polling process in a peaceful atmosphere without causing any Law and order problems in the respective areas.

Polling stations were allotted to them in the randomisation process. Lead bank manager Neeladri, NIC official Sharma and Collectorate staff were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X