Eluru: Awareness programme held against corruption

Eluru: As part of vigilance awareness week, the Department of Social Sciences of Ch SD St Theresa’s College (Autonomous) in collaboration with the Anti-corruption Bureau organised an awareness programme against corruption here on Tuesday.

Addressing the students, Inspector, ACB of Eluru Bhaskar Rao stressed the need to fight corruption for the growth of the nation.

Inspector, ACB of Eluru Nagendra Prasad administered the oath against corruption.

An essay-writing competition was

conducted on ‘Say No to Corruption-Commit to the Nation.’ Prizes were distributed

to winners.

Vice-Principal Sr Maria Christia, lectures, and students attended the programme.

