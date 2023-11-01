Live
- Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha gaining popularity: MLA
- Tirupati: Rs 75L donated to BIRRD Trust
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 1, 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on November 1, 2023
- Central Election Commission officials to visit Telangana to review arrangements on elections
- CM committed for SC, ST, BC welfare: Dy CM
- DGCA bars pilots from using mouthwash
- Tirupati: Vidyut Adalatn on Nov 9
- Maratha quota agitation: Curfew, Internet shut-down on
- Data leak of 81.5 cr Indians fake: Cyber-security expert
Just In
Eluru: Awareness programme held against corruption
Highlights
As part of vigilance awareness week, the Department of Social Sciences of Ch SD St Theresa’s College (Autonomous) in collaboration with the Anti-corruption Bureau organised an awareness programme against corruption here on Tuesday.
Eluru: As part of vigilance awareness week, the Department of Social Sciences of Ch SD St Theresa’s College (Autonomous) in collaboration with the Anti-corruption Bureau organised an awareness programme against corruption here on Tuesday.
Addressing the students, Inspector, ACB of Eluru Bhaskar Rao stressed the need to fight corruption for the growth of the nation.
Inspector, ACB of Eluru Nagendra Prasad administered the oath against corruption.
An essay-writing competition was
conducted on ‘Say No to Corruption-Commit to the Nation.’ Prizes were distributed
to winners.
Vice-Principal Sr Maria Christia, lectures, and students attended the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS