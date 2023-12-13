Eluru: Call to vote for strengthening democracy

Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh participated in voter awareness programme Govt Junior and Degree colleges at Kotadibba here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon students to avail the vote to strengthen democracy. It is equally important to exercise franchise after registering as a voter.

He said vote has a crucial role to play in any democracy, and it is essential for every voter to exercise their right to vote provided by the Constitution to ensure proper development of the country.

Apart from registering as a voter after completing 18 years, those who are just 17 years old can register as progressive voters. Besides registering as voters, youth should create awareness among voters to vote in elections.

Collector inaugurated an exhibition on electronic voting machines at the college on the occasion. He explained to the students how to vote in polling stations through a demonstration.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the awareness was being created among the youth on procedure to exercise vote. An electronic voting machine comprises a ballot unit, control unit and VVPAT.

Earlier, he administered a voter pledge to the students. A human chain was organised on the occasion. A voter awareness rally was organised from Kotadibba to Peraiah Koneru. ZP CEO Subbarao, municipal corporation commissioner S Venkata Krishna, Tahsildar B Somasekhar, college principals and students participated in the programme.