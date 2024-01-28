Eluru Collector felicitated on completing 2 years in office

Eluru: Eluru district officials congratulated and felicitated District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh on Saturday as he completed two years in office. Principal district judge Ch Purushottam Kumar, additional district judge G Ram Gopal, Eluru range DIG GVG Ashok Kumar, district SP D Mary Prashanti, ITDA project officer M Surya Teja and other officials extended their greetings to Collector Prasanna Venkatesh.

The officials of the judiciary, police, revenue, housing, rural development and other departments lauded the collector stating that he has been working for the overall development of the district. They praised the leadership provided by the Collector to the district officials on the precautionary measures to be taken when the district experienced cyclonic storms and heavy rains.