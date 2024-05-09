  • Menu
Eluru: Collector reviews polling arrangements

Eluru: Collector reviews polling arrangements
Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh holding a review meeting with SP D Mary Prasanthi, general observers Krishnakanth Pathak, SA Raman and police observer T Sridhar in Eluru on Wednesday

Eluru : Collector and District Election Officer V Prasanna Venkatesh organised a meeting with District SP D Mary Prasanthi, general observers Krishnakanth Pathak, SA Raman, and police observer T Sridhar to review preparedness for polls, code of conduct and other issues here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, collector informed that arrangements for polling process which will be held on May 13 have reached the final stage. He explained the arrangements at 1,744 polling centres in the district. The postal ballot voting process has been conducted in a very transparent manner. The latest status of EVM commissioning has been explained. The distribution of voter slips (voter information slips) is almost complete. Arrangement regarding polling materials distribution centre and reception were explained.

