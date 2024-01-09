Eluru Congress president extends support to Anganwadi workers protest

Eluru District Congress President Rajanala Rammohan Rao, along with several Congress party leaders, activists, and supporters, expressed solidarity with the Anganwadi workers who have been on a legal dharna for the past few days. They organized a rally starting from the Eluru District Collector's Office and passing through the Indoor Stadium at the Narasimha Rao Peta Fire Station Center.

The dharna, called Dharna Rastarako, was organized by various political parties including CPM, Iftu, Janasena, and other All Party leaders. The rally aimed to show support and solidarity for the Anganwadi workers and their cause.

Among the participants were Eluru District Congress General Secretary Danduboina Chandrasekhar, City Congress General Secretary Pratapa Bala Venkata Subrahmanya Sharma, Eluru City Congress Secretary Sade Babu Prasad, BC Cell President YV. Malleswara Rao, Congress leaders Ganapathi Raju, KSR Murthy, Sevadal Subbar Rao, and Satish Rayala, along with many other Congress party leaders, activists, and supporters.



It is encouraging to see political leaders and party members coming together to support the rights and demands of the Anganwadi workers. Solidarity rallies like these can bring attention to important issues and advocate for the welfare of workers in various sectors.



