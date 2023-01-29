Eluru: Couple donates property worth Rs 2 cr to govt

Eluru: Motaparti Venkat and Motaparti Rama Chandramma of Denduluru in Eluru district donated their property worth Rs 2 crore to the Women and Child Welfare department in the presence of district Collector Prasanna Venkatesh. They handed over the building documents to the department officials at Denduluru on Sunday. The registration process was completed and the relevant documents were handed over to the ICDS officials. They also donated Maruti Omni Ambulance for women and children health care.

District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh said that the services of donors in community development cannot be forgotten. He said that there is no greater service than humanity and it is a great thing that Motaparthi Venkat and Motaparthi Ramachandramma donated their property for the welfare of society. They stand as role models for others. He said that they are doing many services and they have a good reputation in the village. He said that the only thing that will keep our name after us is the good works we do, the service we have done to society, and the names of the donors will remain forever in history. The collector called upon everyone to be charitable and come forward as donors to utilize some of what they have for the welfare of society. On this occasion, Motaparthi Venkat and Motaparthi Ramachandramma were felicitated with shawl and mementos. They said that there is no better job than serving society. They requested that the building and vehicle provided by them be used for women and child welfare.

Tahsildar Nancharaiah, MPDO Lakshmi, Deputy Tahsildar K Gayatri, Joint Director Women and Child Welfare Department Uma Rani, ICDS Project Officer KVL Padmavathi, District Child Welfare Officer Surya Chakraveni, Child Welfare Officer Rajesh participated.