Eluru district collector says increased pension to elderly will begin from January 2024

The Eluru District Collector, V. Prasanna Venkatesh, announced that the pension amount for 2,33,726 individuals in Eluru district has been increased from Rs. 2,750/- to Rs. 3,000/- starting from January 2024.

Additionally, 9,326 new pensions have been granted to eligible individuals. He said Various programs including YSR pension gift, YSR handout, YSR Asara, Arogyashri cards distribution, and Jagananna Arogya Suraksha will be organized in the district starting from January 1st.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy reviewed the programs in a video conference with the District Collectors. The District Collector highlighted that the YSR Asara program will be held from January 23rd to 31st, benefiting 3,55,358 women with a release of Rs. 328.34 crores. The YSR Cheyutha scheme will also be initiated in the district on February 5th, with an allocation of Rs. 217.58 crores for 1,16,046 beneficiaries.

The authorities are urged to ensure the successful implementation of these programs at the mandal and village levels.