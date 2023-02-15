Eluru: DWCRA Bazaar' event postponed

Eluru: District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh has informed that in view of MLC elections of local bodies, Dwcra Bazaar that was planned to be held at Eluru Indoor Stadium from February 22 to 28, has been postponed.

He said the establishment of Dwcra bazaar has been postponed in view of the implementation of the election rules during the MLC elections of local bodies in West Godavari district and the next date will be announced soon.