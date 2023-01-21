Eluru: Endowment department forces Vedic pandits to evacuate cows

Eluru: Spiritual speaker Kamalananda Bharathi on Saturday denounced the action of Endowment department officials in evacuating the cows from the Gosala abetting Veda Patasala at Eluru. Under the aegis of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, a Helapuri Sanskruta Veda Smartha Prayoga Veda Patasala has been established since twenty years in the leased out site of Endowment department at Vasant Mahal Centre in Chadalawada street of Eluru.

On Friday, the Endowment department executive officer Naga Munneswar Rao visited Veda Pathashala and ordered the organisation authorities that cows should be evacuated immediately as the gosala is existing out of the purview of the sanctioned order from the Endowment department.

Despite the pleas from Vedic pandits, the EO Munneswar Rao didn't pay heed to them and insisted on evacuating the cows from the place immediately.

Swamiji Kamalananda Bharati stated that the last twenty years the Kanchi Kamakoti peetham has been maintaining Veda Pathashala including gosala in the area. He commented that the people will lose their faith in the Endowment department for their action against the tradition of Hindu religion which upholds Gosala. He also stated that the objection raised by Endowment Department Officer Naga Muneswar Rao is against the faith and tradition of Hindu religion. The Vedic pandits have stooped down to prostrate and salute the endowment department EO Munneswar Rao who have not professed any faith in Hindu religion by their atrocious action.

Veda Pathashala honorary advisor BKR Ayyangar has remarked that the officials of Endowment department have acted against the tenets and tradition of Hindu religion by asking the cows from the gosala to be evacuated. He further commented that the entire site has been given as lease for 30 years by the Endowment department to Veda Pathasala and the action of the officials is against the law.

Ayyangar stated that they requested the Endowment Commissioner for leasing out 600 sq yards additionally for the activities of Vedic School. The then Commissioner sanctioned for the lease of 600 sq yards for their further activities. He stated that without knowing these commitments through lease the EO Munneswar Rao failed to know and violated the Commissioner's orders and his action should be viewed from a legal point of view.

But, EO stated that the officials of the Endowment department had given lease only for Veda Pathashala and not for the maintenance of Gosala . He further stated that no permission of additional sanction of 600 sq yards is given to the authorities of Veda Pathashala. EO stated that the Endowment department has issued a lease of 508 sq yards to Veda Pathashala for the period 30 and no extra land has been leased out by the Endowment department. An amount of Rs. 200 has been charged for lease per year.

The Vedic pandits have remarked that without issuing any prior notices for the evacuation of cows from gosala is illegal and unjustified. They demanded that justice should be done for them and they can't send away the cows without making alternative arrangements. They also urged the Hindu organization to come forward and save the cows from their plight.