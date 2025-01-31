Live
Eluru: Free health camp organised for drivers
Eluru: In-charge Transport Commissioner KSMV Krishna Rao inaugurated a free medical camp for drivers organised by Ayush Hospital, as part of the Road Safety Month celebrations at local Transport Commissioner’s office on Thursday.
Speaking at the awareness seminar, Krishna Rao said that the profession of a driver is a noble and precautions should be taken to protect their health. He said that safety month is being organised from January 16 to February 15 as per the instructions of the state government. As part of this, medical examinations for drivers are being conducted on Thursday under the auspices of Ayush Hospital and eye examinations are being conducted by Shankar Nethralayam and free medical services are being provided to drivers.
Jangareddygudem RTO Mahaniya, Ayush Hospital Manager Jastik Kashinath, Office EO Anant, Motor Vehicle Inspectors, RTOs, drivers and others were present.