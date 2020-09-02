Eluru: Ivy gourd farmers stage dharna for payment of subsidy

Eluru: Ivy gourd farmers under the aegis of AP Rytu Sangham staged dharna in front of Collectorate here on Tuesday, demanding payment of subsidy arrears relating to the crop cultivated area. They also demanded compensation to farmers who suffered losses due to pest.

Addressing the protesters, the sangham district secretary K Srinivas said that the farmers have been cultivating ivy gourd as the government announced Rs 2 lakh for erecting 'Donda Pandillu' in an acre area out of which 50 per cent would be subsidy.

However, as the pest attacked the crop, the farmers suffered huge losses. They were in neck-deep problems because of pressures from private financiers. The authorities should immediately release the arrears of the subsidy to save the farmers, he added.