Live
Just In
Eluru Jana Sena leaders express dissatisfaction over allocation of ticket to TDP
In a recent development, the Janasena party leaders and workers in Eluru constituency have expressed their dissatisfaction with the allocation of the seat to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Reddy Appalanaidu, a prominent leader in the party, held a meeting with activists and women at the Janasena party office to discuss their concerns.
During the meeting, it was revealed that party workers are upset with the decision to allocate the Eluru constituency seat to the TDP as part of the Janasena-TDP alliance. They believe that the decision was made without considering the sentiments of the activists who have been working tirelessly for the party.
Addressing the media after the meeting, Reddy Appala Naidu expressed his disappointment with the decision and urged party leader Pawan Kalyan to reconsider the allocation of the seat. He emphasized that Eluru constituency had ranked first in a survey conducted by someone, indicating strong support for the Janasena party.
Furthermore, Naidu stated that if the decision is not changed, he may consider running as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections. A future action committee comprising of five members has been formed to decide on further course of action based on Pawan Kalyan's decision.
The emotional sentiments of the activists were evident during the meeting, with many expressing their loyalty to the Janasena party. They reiterated their support for the party and emphasized the importance of their voices being heard in the decision-making process.