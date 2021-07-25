Eluru Municipal Election Results: Counting of votes begins, results to be announced by afternoon

Eluru Municipal Election Results: The counting of votes of Eluru Municipal Corporation Elections has begun on Sunday adhering to the covid regulations. Authorities have made arrangements for the counting of votes at the CR Reddy Engineering College in the suburbs of Eluru in West Godavari. The results will be revealed in a single round for 47 divisions. The counting of votes, which started at 8 am will be completed by noon.



Four senior officers were appointed as supervisors for the four counting halls and CCTV cameras have been set up at the counting centers. Election officials said all counting staff would have no entry into the counting hall without covid tests, masks, and face shields. Meanwhile, the officials have said not to the rallies after the results were announced.

However, it is learned that three of the 50 divisions are already unanimous with the where YSRCP clinching three divisions. Earlier, the state election commissioner Nilam Sawhney has issued orders a couple of days back over the counting of Eluru Municipal Elections after the Andhra Pradesh High Court has given its verdict to announce the results.

The counting staff has started counting postal ballot votes where 15 votes were counted so far in which YSRCP has got 11 votes and one each for TDP and NOTA.