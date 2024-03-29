Eluru: Officials asked to create awareness on c-VIGIL

Eluru: The District Election Officer and District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh reviewed the implementation of Election Code of Conduct, cVIGIL, election seizure management and other issues through teleconference with Returning Officers and Nodal Officers on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that banners should be set up to create more awareness among the people about the c-VIGIL app.

Complaints received through cVIGIL should be acted upon within 100 minutes regarding incidents of violation of election code of conduct, illegal liquor and distribution of cash etc., Regarding c-VIGIL, representatives of political parties should also provide relevant details and create awareness. The information taken through the c-VIGIL app should be sent to the concerned authorities within 5 minutes.

Officials should focus on resolving the complaints received through cVIGIL in a timely manner. Collector appreciated NSK Khajawali, Returning Officer of Unguturu Constituency, for taking good initiative in Unguturu Constituency in solving c-VIGIL complaints and election seizure management.

Intensify more strict surveillance and inspections related to election seizure management. Static survey lines teams and flying squads should intensify inspections as a part of the programme of strict implementation of the election code of conduct.

Applications received through Suvidha portal should be scrutinised immediately and permissions granted in time. In this regard, the Collector reviewed the progress of the constituencies, he said.

District Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni, District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani and others participated in the teleconference.