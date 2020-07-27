Eluru: Set up more Covid care centres, Collector R Mutyala Raju tells officials

Eluru: West Godavari district Collector R Mutyala Raju has asked the officials to provide amenities to the Covid patients in the hospitals and identify new areas for setting up of Covid care centres in the district. He enquired about the facilities in the hospitals, food and treatment given to the patients. He suggested the officials to give permission for home quarantine if the patient has basic facilities for the isolation and home quarantine.



He directed the police officials to take action on the persons, if they come out of homes after 11 am without any valid reason. He asked the officials to strictly implement the lockdown rules in the district in view of the increasing cases.

The collector conducted a meeting with the district officials and discussed the treatment being given to the Covid patients in the hospitals and the lockdown implementation in the district. Speaking on the occasion, the collector asked the officials to deal strictly with those who neglect the Covid guidelines.