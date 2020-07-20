Eluru: SI Veerababu receives excellence award from DGP Gautam Sawang

Eluru: Sub-inspector of police M Veerababu, who is currently working in Ganapavaram of West Godavari district, received the Excellence award from the DGP D Gautam Sawang at the state police office in Mangalagiri on Monday.

The Ministry of Home affairs has chosen M Veerababu for the excellence award for his services when he was working in Jeelugumalli police station of West Godavari district for the year 2019.



Eluru range DIG K V Mohana Rao, West Godavari superintendent of police K N Narayan and other police officers congratulated Veerababu on receiving the excellence award from the DGP.

The Union government has announced the award and the state DGP presented it.