Eluru: SI Veerababu receives excellence award from DGP Gautam Sawang

Eluru: Sub-inspector of police M Veerababu, who is currently working in Ganapavaram of West Godavari district, received the Excellence award from the DGP D Gautam Sawang at the state police office in Mangalagiri on Monday.
The Ministry of Home affairs has chosen M Veerababu for the excellence award for his services when he was working in Jeelugumalli police station of West Godavari district for the year 2019.
Eluru range DIG K V Mohana Rao, West Godavari superintendent of police K N Narayan and other police officers congratulated Veerababu on receiving the excellence award from the DGP.
The Union government has announced the award and the state DGP presented it.
