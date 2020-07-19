Eluru: SP Narayan assures all help to Covid-afflicted cops

Eluru: West Godavari SP KN Narayan has assured police officials getting treatment for Covid-19 at Asram Hospital here to extend all necessary help to their families.



He convened a videoconference with the Covid-afflicted cops to boost their confidence levels on Saturday. The SP enquired about their health and conditions in isolation wards. He promised them to look after the needs of their families. He ordered the officials concerned to help the patients' families in all respects.

AR Additional SP M Mahesh Kumar, Dr G Deepa of Police Unit Hospital, AR DSP Krishnamraju, and others were present on the occasion.