Eluru SP says no permission for Sarpanches Chalo Assembly program today

D. Mary Prashanthi, IPS, the SP of Eluru district, has revealed that the program called "Chalo Assembly," launched by the Andhra Pradesh Sarpanchs Association, does not have any permissions from the police. The program, scheduled for February 6, 2024, aims to address the issues faced by the sarpanchs.

The District SP has expressed concerns about maintaining law and order during the program, stating that unsociable forces may disrupt the peace and security. Due to the implementation of the 30 Police Act in Eluru district, permits for rallies and meetings are not being granted.

The SP has warned that legal action will be taken against those who disobey the police orders and participate in the program.