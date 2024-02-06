Live
- Fresh US-British airstrikes hit Yemen
- At the protest on February 7, led by the Chief Minister, there will be a demand to grant "AIIMS to Raichur"
- Leaked: Nothing Phone 2(a) Design and Departure from Glyph Interface
- Indian-American presidential candidate Haley seeks Secret Service protection: Report
- AP assembly budget sessions: TDP members suspended from the house for one day
- Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7
- Deworming Day to be observed on Feb 9
- Electricity workers join CITU
- Two patents granted to UoH
- Unlocking the Door to Europe: How to Secure Your Schengen Visa
Just In
Eluru SP says no permission for Sarpanches Chalo Assembly program today
Highlights
D. Mary Prashanthi, IPS, the SP of Eluru district, has revealed that the program called "Chalo Assembly," launched by the Andhra Pradesh Sarpanchs...
D. Mary Prashanthi, IPS, the SP of Eluru district, has revealed that the program called "Chalo Assembly," launched by the Andhra Pradesh Sarpanchs Association, does not have any permissions from the police. The program, scheduled for February 6, 2024, aims to address the issues faced by the sarpanchs.
The District SP has expressed concerns about maintaining law and order during the program, stating that unsociable forces may disrupt the peace and security. Due to the implementation of the 30 Police Act in Eluru district, permits for rallies and meetings are not being granted.
The SP has warned that legal action will be taken against those who disobey the police orders and participate in the program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS