Eluru SP warns of strict against TDP protestors

Eluru: Eluru District SP Mary Prashanthi has said that dharnas, protests and bandhs are not allowed anywhere in the district. He said that 30 Police Acts are in force throughout the district. She warned that strict action will be taken even if the transport of buses is obstructed, protests, sit-ins are taken, schools, colleges and business complexes are forcibly closed.



She warned that even if they behave in a way that disturbs the life of the people, if they come to the roads and cause riots, action will be taken. On the other hand, the bandh called by the TDP has created tension across the State.

The TDP hig command has called for AP bandh after its chief and former Chandrababu Naidu was arrested and remanded for 14 days judicial remand in AP skill development scam. The Jana Sena party has also supported this bandh. The TDP leaders alleges the arrest as revenge politics by the YSRCP government.