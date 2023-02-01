Eluru: Spot sites near housing layouts to set up cottage industries

Eluru: Joint Collector P Arun Babu advised the officials concerned to identify common sites for setting up cottage industry units that will provide employment in the layout areas where large-scale house construction is going on in the district.

He chaired District Industrial Exports and Promotion Committee meeting held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. The JC noted that this would provide jobs to the locals and instructed the officials of Industries department to take action. Similarly, 70,000 houses are currently under construction in the district and for this, 10.50 crore bricks are required, he said.

In view of this, steps are to be expedited to set up more fly ash brick units through PM EGP. In addition to the existing 130 units, applications of the beneficiaries concerned to set up more units on war footing should be resolved quickly.

The JC directed APIIC zonal manager to take swift action regarding the matter of 350 acres of land in Vatluru and Bhogapuram of Pedapadu mandal. The zonal manager was directed to visit APIIC headquarters in Mangalagiri with comprehensive records of this issue and contact the higher authorities concerned and to take necessary action immediately.

JC Arun Babu further directed the zonal manager to submit a comprehensive report to the committee on the issue of land related to the establishment of an industrial park in Kothapally village of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal. So far, 157 beneficiaries received financial assistance of Rs 22.09 crore under Standup India programme.

LDM Venkateswara Rao informed that the bankers are ready to provide unsecured loans to the beneficiaries. The JC suggested to take steps to grant units through each branch by giving first priority to SC, ST and women under this scheme. He said that under MSME in the district, it was targeted to set up micro and small medium industry units with Rs 2,000 crore in the current financial year.

The meeting approved sanctioning of Rs 2.01 crore under YSR Jagananna Badugu Vikasam for 29 SC, ST and OBC beneficiaries under investment subsidy, interest subsidy, electricity tariff subsidy and commercial tax subsidy.

The JC directed the officials to sponsor more applications to the District Industries Centre, AP KVIB and KVIC for setting up self-employment units under the PM EGP scheme. The Lead Bank Manager has been directed to ensure that all the applications pending in the bank branches under this scheme are resolved immediately. Out of the 215 applications that came to the single desk for the establishment of various industries, 204 were solved within the stipulated time limit, while other applications under examination were ordered to be solved immediately. Another five applications were rejected due to various reasons.