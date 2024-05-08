Apple to make own chips for data centres

Live
As the race for artificial intelligence (AI) chips intensifies, Apple has joined the bandwagon and is now reportedly working on its own chips for data centres.The aim of the iPhone maker is to run AI software in data centre servers to give the company an edge, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The ‘Project ACDC’ (Apple Chips in Data Centre) will first use the indigenous chips in the company’s own servers, the report mentioned.
The tech giant is likely to unveil new AI products at its flagship Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, Meta and OpenAI are working on developing custom server hardware to power AI models.
According to the company’s CEO Tim Cook, Apple is making significant investments in generative AI.Apple is likely to soon share ‘very exciting things’ with customers. Cook said last week that “We have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple’s unique combination of seamless hardware, software and services integration, groundbreaking Apple's silicon and with our industry-leading neural engines”.