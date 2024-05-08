Nikhil Siddhartha Battles It Out in 12-Day War Shoot for ‘Swayambhu’

Nikhil Siddhartha, Tollywood's young trailblazer, has carved a niche for himself by selecting concept-driven stories that resonate with audiences. Fresh off the phenomenal success of ‘Karthikeya 2,’ a Pan-India blockbuster that solidified his market reach, Siddhartha is now setting his sights even higher with his upcoming film, ‘Swayambhu.’

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and presented by the illustrious Tagore Madhu, ‘Swayambhu’ promises to be a grand spectacle. Produced under the Pixel Studios banner, the film boasts a Pan-India release across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, showcasing its ambitious scale.



Marking Nikhil's 20th film, ‘Swayambhu’ boasts a captivating cast. The ever-charming Samyuktha Menon takes on the lead heroine role, while the beautiful Nabha Natesh adds another layer of intrigue as the second heroine.



The film's first look poster generated a positive buzz among audiences, hinting at a visually stunning experience. With shooting progressing at a rapid pace, the makers recently unveiled an exciting update that has further amplified anticipation.



‘Swayambhu’ is currently filming a meticulously crafted war sequence set against an ancient backdrop. This ambitious undertaking involves a 12-day shoot with a staggering budget of Rs.8 crores. The makers, via their tweet, promise a breathtaking war scene featuring Nikhil's exceptional action and stunts.

This latest development has undoubtedly heightened the excitement surrounding ‘Swayambhu.’ Nikhil Siddhartha, with his proven track record of captivating performances, coupled with a grand production and a captivating story, is poised to deliver another cinematic masterpiece. ‘Swayambhu’ is definitely a film to watch out for.

