Eluru: Will strengthen Red Cross Society West Godavari, says new chairman

Eluru: Newly appointed chairman of Red Cross Society West Godavari unit M Jayaprakash assured to strengthen the organization.

Receiving appointment order from Collector R Muthyala Raju, Jayaprakash said that as per directions of the Collector, he would try to achieve cent per cent targets of blood collection by organizing blood donation camps across the district.

With the cooperation of traders and businessmen he would bring good name to the organization.



Medical Council Board director Dr. D Varaprasad and others congratulated Japarakash on taking charge as chairman of Red Cross district unit.