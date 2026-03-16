Elusive tiger sparks terror

Rajamahendravaram: A high-alert situation prevailed across the Prathipadu constituency in Kakinada district as a Royal Bengal tiger continued to evade capture for the sixteenth consecutive day. The predator, which has been wandering through various villages, was most recently sighted in the hilly terrains surrounding Urakonda in Shankhavaram mandal, sending shockwaves through the local community and the administration.

The presence of the big cat near government offices and educational institutions has turned the situation into a logistical nightmare for authorities. The Urakonda area is home to several vital departments, including the offices of the Tahsildar, MPDO, and RTO, as well as the SC Boys Hostel and Kasturba School. Given the density of students and employees in this zone, officials have intensified monitoring to prevent any untoward incidents. A massive joint operation involving the Forest, Revenue, and Police departments is currently in progress. District Forest Officer (DFO) N Ramachandra Rao is personally supervising the rescue efforts, supported by specialised teams from the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) and veterinary experts from Rajamahendravaram. Despite the strategic placement of camera traps, cages, and the deployment of two drone units for aerial surveillance, the tiger has managed to stay a step ahead.

Officials said that the tiger recently hunted cattle near Taduwai before moving through Masampalli and Rajaram. While a bait was setto trap the animal between Masampalli and Rajaram, the tiger changed its course toward the Achampeta forest area, passing through Gondi and G Kothapalli. Fear has gripped the rural population, with many farmers refusing to enter their fields and shepherds keeping livestock indoors. Several locals have reported direct sightings. VRO Dongababu and residents of Masampalli stated they saw the tiger at a close distance. Additionally, a school bus driver named Arjun reported seeing the tiger crossing the road at a curve near G Kothapalli while he was driving toward Poturupaka a day ago.

In a proactive move to ensure public safety, authorities have implemented traffic restrictions on the Kathipudi-Tuni highway near Shankhavaram. Vehicles are being diverted as teams track the tiger’s movement toward the hills. A VHF signal tracking team and specialised protection units are stationed at the site to monitor every movement. The forest department is currently analysing the tiger’s potential path, speculating that it might head toward the Rautulapudi mandal or the forest tracts near the Annavaram temple. Areas surrounding the Pampa Reservoir and Vajrakootam hills are being closely watched, as the dense foliage there provides a natural habitat for the animal. The district administration has issued a stern advisory to the residents of Nellipudi, K Kotturu, Srungavaram, Parupaka, and Chamavaram. Public announcements are being made via microphones in every village, urging people not to venture out alone at night and to secure their livestock in protected enclosures. As the search enters a criticalphase, the forest department remains hopeful that the specialised rescue teams equipped with tranquilliser guns will be able to safely capture and relocate the animal soon.