Emergency mock drill at Ahobilam temple ahead of Brahmotsavams

Ahobilam: An emergency mock drill was conducted at Ahobilam Temple, near Allagadda, as part of preparedness measures ahead of the forthcoming Brahmotsavams.

The exercise was organized on the instructions of District Collector G Raja Kumari and Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran, and was supervised by Allagadda Deputy Superintendent of Police K Pramod.

The mock drill was carried out by the Allagadda Sub-Division Police with the participation of Police, Revenue, Fire, Medical Departments, Temple staff, and devotees. Various emergency scenarios, including fire accidents, stampede situations, and security threats, were simulated.

Officials explained the specific roles and responsibilities of each department, with a strong focus on inter-departmental coordination, alertness, and rapid response to handle any unforeseen incidents during the festival period.

Special priority was given to rescue protocols for elderly persons, pregnant women, and children. Medical teams demonstrated first-aid procedures and explained arrangements for shifting the injured to the nearby Primary Health Centre for immediate treatment.

The coordinated efforts of the Police, Revenue, Fire, Medical Departments, and Temple authorities ensured the successful completion of the drill. CI Allagadda Rural, CI Allagadda Town, Sub-Inspectors of the Sub-Division, MRO Allagadda, and other officials participated.

The exercise aimed at strengthening disaster management preparedness and ensuring the safety and security of devotees visiting the temple during the Brahmotsavams.