Emirates Airline urged for direct Vij-Dubai flight

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has requested the Emirates Airline to introduce a direct flight between Vijayawada and Dubai.

In a letter addressed to Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, highlighting the increasing demand for seamless connectivity between Vijayawada and Dubai, president of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskara Rao recalled that they have been advocating for a direct flight for over five years, citing the substantial demand for international connectivity from the region.

A team from Emirates Airline recently conducted a feasibility study at Vijayawada International Airport and was reportedly satisfied with the airport’s technical capabilities.

He also stated that Vijayawada, a key economic hub in Andhra Pradesh, has witnessed significant growth in trade, tourism and industrial activity. The airport serves the capital region of Andhra Pradesh, encompassing Vijayawada, Amaravati, and Guntur, with a catchment population of approximately 20 million.

Additionally, around five lakh Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and the Godavari districts frequently travel to the Middle East, Europe, and the US, often transiting through other Indian cities due to the absence of a direct flight.

Currently, passengers from Andhra Pradesh must endure long layovers in Hyderabad, Bangalore, or Chennai to reach Dubai and other international destinations. A direct flight connection would significantly reduce travel time and enhance convenience for both business and leisure travellers.

Bhaskara Rao mentioned that Vijayawada is a major centre for agriculture, food processing, textiles, auto components, and industrial exports. A direct flight will strengthen business and trade ties between Andhra Pradesh and the Middle East, further promoting investment and commercial collaborations. Dubai serves as a crucial gateway to global markets and improved accessibility will encourage trade expansion and tourism.

With a large volume of travellers from the region and the strategic advantage of Dubai as an international transit hub, he is confident that the route will maintain an occupancy rate above 80 percent, ensuring profitability for Emirates Airline.

Bhaskara Rao urged Emirates Airline to commence direct flight operations between Vijayawada and Dubai at the earliest, considering its immense potential in terms of demand and growth.