Emphasis laid on promotion of millets

Vijayawada: A district-level training programme on millet production under the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission was organised at the Andhra Pradesh State Integrated Water Resources Management and Farmers Training Centre on the Water Resources Department premises in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The programme was conducted under the chairpersonship of NTR District Agriculture Officer DMF Vijaya Kumari and was attended by Agriculture Department officials and field-level agricultural assistants. Resource persons Dr B Venkateshwarlu, Principal Scientist and Head (Full Additional Charge), Agricultural Research Station, Garikapadu; Dr M Ravi Kishore, Head and Programme Coordinator, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Garikapadu; Dr PN Siva Prasad, Subject Matter Specialist (Agronomy), KVK, Garikapadu; and Dr R Prabhavathi, Home Science Scientist, KVK, Garikapadu, addressed the participants.

The experts highlighted the importance of promoting millets, which require less water, are suitable for dryland farming, and possess high resilience to adverse climatic conditions. They explained that millets, considered traditional crops and staple foods of earlier generations, are rich in dietary fibre, quality protein, and essential minerals, making them vital for nutritional security. The speakers also created awareness of integrated millet management practices to enhance productivity and sustainability. Officials from the Agriculture Department, including T Madhavilatha, In-charge Project Director (ATMA), D Venkateshwarlu, District Training Coordinator, District Resource Centre, Vijayawada, and Y Shankar Naik, District Project Manager (APCNF), also participated in the programme. The training aimed to strengthen field-level implementation of millet promotion initiatives across the district.