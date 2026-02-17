Sarvam AI Unveils ‘Kaze’ Smartglasses; PM Modi Among First to Test Made-in-India Device

Explaining the vision behind the product, Kumar described how the glasses aim to shift artificial intelligence from smartphones and laptops into more seamless, real-world interactions. He said, “Sarvam Kaze moves intelligence from the screen to the real world. You wear it. It listens, understands, responds, and captures what you see. And you can build custom experiences for it with the Sarvam platform.”

The device is expected to operate on Sarvam’s proprietary AI models, further underlining the company’s ambition to create an integrated ecosystem of software and hardware. While detailed technical specifications have not yet been disclosed, the official launch is scheduled for May 2026.

Sarvam’s move into smartglasses reflects a broader shift within the global technology industry. AI-enabled eyewear is steadily emerging as a promising consumer electronics category. Companies such as Meta Platforms have reported strong demand for their smart eyewear products, with millions of units sold in recent years. Meanwhile, Apple is also widely expected to enter the segment in the near future.

By stepping into this space early, Sarvam AI appears to be positioning itself as a homegrown contender in a market that is still evolving. The company’s strategy suggests an ambition not only to compete globally in AI software but also to shape the future of AI-driven consumer devices.

With Kaze, Sarvam AI is betting that wearable intelligence — rather than screen-bound interaction — could define the next chapter of everyday computing.



