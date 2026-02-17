Sarvam AI Unveils ‘Kaze’ Smartglasses; PM Modi Among First to Test Made-in-India Device
Sarvam AI enters hardware with Kaze smartglasses, showcased at India AI Impact Summit and tried by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At the India AI Impact Summit, Indian artificial intelligence startup Sarvam AI signalled its entry into the hardware space with the unveiling of its first AI-powered smartglasses, named Sarvam Kaze. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the company, which recently drew attention for outperforming global AI systems in benchmark comparisons.
The teaser for the smartglasses was shared by Sarvam AI co-founder and chief executive Pratyush Kumar on social media platform X. The short video offers a glimpse of the sleek eyewear, which appears similar in design to the popular Meta Ray-Ban smartglasses, complete with visible camera modules embedded in the frame.
Adding to the buzz around the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to try the device. Sharing a photograph of the Prime Minister wearing the glasses at the summit, Kumar wrote, “The first person to try them? The Prime Minister.”
According to the company, the Sarvam Kaze smartglasses have been entirely conceptualised and manufactured in India. Emphasising the domestic roots of the product, Kumar stated, “Launching Sarvam Kaze, our foray into getting our models into the your hands with our devices - designed and built here in India!” If positioned as claimed, Kaze would stand among the first AI-native hardware devices developed and produced within the country.
Explaining the vision behind the product, Kumar described how the glasses aim to shift artificial intelligence from smartphones and laptops into more seamless, real-world interactions. He said, “Sarvam Kaze moves intelligence from the screen to the real world. You wear it. It listens, understands, responds, and captures what you see. And you can build custom experiences for it with the Sarvam platform.”
The device is expected to operate on Sarvam’s proprietary AI models, further underlining the company’s ambition to create an integrated ecosystem of software and hardware. While detailed technical specifications have not yet been disclosed, the official launch is scheduled for May 2026.
Sarvam’s move into smartglasses reflects a broader shift within the global technology industry. AI-enabled eyewear is steadily emerging as a promising consumer electronics category. Companies such as Meta Platforms have reported strong demand for their smart eyewear products, with millions of units sold in recent years. Meanwhile, Apple is also widely expected to enter the segment in the near future.
By stepping into this space early, Sarvam AI appears to be positioning itself as a homegrown contender in a market that is still evolving. The company’s strategy suggests an ambition not only to compete globally in AI software but also to shape the future of AI-driven consumer devices.
With Kaze, Sarvam AI is betting that wearable intelligence — rather than screen-bound interaction — could define the next chapter of everyday computing.