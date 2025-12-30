Emphasis laid on safe & quality surgical care for children

Kurnool: Paediatric Surgery Day was observed at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kurnool, on Monday, highlighting the importance of providing safe and quality surgical care to children. Doctors, nursing staff and patients took part in the programme, which focused on creating awareness about the critical role of pediatric surgeons in child healthcare.

Addressing the gathering, GGH Additional Director of Medical Education and Superintendent Dr K Venkateshwarlu said children are not miniature adults and require specialised surgical care. He explained that a child’s body structure, diseases and treatment methods are entirely different, necessitating specially trained pediatric surgeons. Emphasising the theme “Safe Surgery for Every Child,” he said pediatric surgeons are dedicated to ensuring safe and effective surgical services for all children. Kurnool Medical College (KMC) Principal Dr. Chitti Narasamma stated that every newborn has the right to access safe surgical facilities and that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure this. She said the government is strengthening modern healthcare infrastructure and encouraging specialised child healthcare professionals. Urging parents to seek timely medical attention, she stressed that the health of every child remains the foremost priority.

Paediatric Surgery Head of the Department Dr. Shivakumar said the department at GGH is providing some of the best services in the State with advanced equipment, modern facilities and experienced specialists.

He noted that pediatric surgeons at the hospital successfully perform a wide range of procedures, including emergency surgeries for newborns, correction of congenital anomalies, abdominal surgeries and thoracic surgeries. The programme was attended by Pediatric Surgery HoD Dr. Shivakumar, Pediatrics HoD Dr. Sharada, Professor of Anaesthesia Dr. Ram Shiva Nayak, pediatric assistants, postgraduates and other staff.