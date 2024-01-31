Emphasis on adoption of energy-efficient practices

Tirupati: IIT Tirupati in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) and Siri Exergy and Carbon Advisory Services Pvt Ltd (Siri Exergy) conducted a training programme at IIT campus on Tuesday to create awareness and impart knowledge on the importance of energy conservation and the standards and labelling of electrical appliances. Speaking on the occasion, IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana emphasised the need for adopting energy-efficient practices and technologies in various sectors.

APSECM AEE K Madhu explained its objectives and functions and the initiatives taken by the State government and Bureau of Energy Efficiency to promote energy efficiency. Deputy executive engineer Damodar demonstrated the online portal of Vidyut Pravah.

Director of Siri Exergy Dr G Subrahmanyam gave an overview of the energy scenario in India and the role of standards and labelling in reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

N Venkata Raman, a faculty member of SECA, discussed the technical aspects of standards and labelling enforcement, compliance mechanisms and market surveillance.