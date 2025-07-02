Emphasis on micro-level planning to face floods

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi has directed officials to intensify disaster control efforts to manage the Godavari and unseasonal floods effectively. “We need detailed micro-level planning to address flood disasters,” she said.

She reviewed flood control measures and relief efforts with joint collector P Dhatri Reddy and various department officials. The collector outlined preventive measures for flood preparedness, including forming committees at village, mandal, and division levels. Emergency contact details for officers from relevant departments should be maintained at the mandal level, and 24/7 control rooms and special WhatsApp groups should be established for timely communication. She suggested inter-district committees with officials from neighboring districts to improve flood management and called for regular monitoring of flood data from Telangana areas, especially Bhadrachalam.

Rehabilitation programmes should be organised in 101 residential areas in Kukkunur and Velerupadu according to flood danger warnings. A team including RWS, DPO, Electricity, and MPDO will inspect relief centers, check hand pumps, and arrange temporary toilets. The Collector also instructed electricity officials to repair unsafe power lines and ensure essential goods for three months are available in affected areas. Preparations for JCBs, boats, and transport of pregnant women and the elderly to safety are crucial. All doctors should be present at the headquarters, with necessary medicines on hand. Fire services must have protective gear ready, while RTC officials should arrange buses for transportation. Measures to protect animals, including livestock insurance awareness, are also necessary.

The collector ordered the identification and repair of dilapidated government buildings and emphasized coordination among Municipal Commissioners, Sub-Collectors, and RDOs to address flood situations in Eluru and Nuzvid. District Joint Collector Dhatri Reddy noted the need for generators in flood-prone areas and establishing rehabilitation centers for displaced individuals.

District Revenue Officer V Visveswara Rao, Eluru DSP D Shravan Kumar, officials from R&B, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation, RWS, Electricity, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Transport, RTC, Medical and Health Department, Education Department, Fire Services, Civil Supplies and other departments participated in the meeting.