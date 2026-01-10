Employees’ role key for transparent governance

Vijayawada: Stressing that government employees play a pivotal role in ensuring transparent governance and effective public service delivery, NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha called upon the officials and staff to work in coordination to place the district as a frontrunner in development. He added, dedication and commitment from employees are crucial for the successful implementation of government welfare schemes and development programmes.

On Friday, he released New Year calendar brought out by Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers (APNGGOs) Association, NTR district unit, at his chamber in the Collectorate in Vijayawada.

Addressing association representatives, the Collector said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is implementing innovative initiatives to steer the State on a strong development path. He noted that the State government, with a clear roadmap under Swarnandhra Vision @ 2047, has set defined goals, and government employees must act as key stakeholders in achieving them. He further stated that employees’ services are vital not only for enhancing Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) and per capita income, but also for improving living standards and ensuring the success of poverty alleviation programmes.

APNGGOs NTR district president D Satyanarayana Reddy said district employees always remain at the forefront in efficiently executing responsibilities entrusted by the district administration. He added that employees would overcome work pressure and extend their full cooperation in implementing welfare and development initiatives, making NTR district a model for others.

APNGGO Association Associate president VV Prasad, Secretary P Ramesh, Treasurer V Satish Kumar, office-bearers, and members were present.