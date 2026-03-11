Sorab Bedi Reacts to Malaika Arora Dating Rumours

Rumors are going around that maybe Malaika Arora and Sorab Bedi are dating. There is a video of them dancing and having fun. That video has gone all crazy over social media. The clip quickly became a topic of Bollywood celebrity gossip and entertainment news India.

The video was showing that it was a launch party for Malaika's new restaurant in Mumbai. The two of them were having fun with their friends and looked very happy. Because of this, people have started to think that they might be dating each other.

Now Sorab Bedi has spoken about these rumours. According to the latest news from Splitsvilla Sorab Bedi, he said that many people are making false accusations and him and Malika. He clearly stated that they are not in a relationship at all. They are just friends

Sorab explained that he met Malaika through mutual friends during his modelling days. Since they have the same friend circle, they sometimes meet at parties and events. That is why they were together at the restaurant launch party.

He also said people should be careful before spreading rumours. Sometimes a simple video from a party can create wrong stories about someone’s personal life.

Currently, Sorab has denied all the rumors about him dating Malaika. He said that they are just friends who were enjoying a nice party together.

This statement has now become the latest Malaika Arora relationship news being talked about online.