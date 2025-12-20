Emulate Vajpayee’s ideals, Venkaiah urges leaders

Vizianagaram: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu delivered an emotionally charged and inspiring address at Atal–Modi Suparipalana Yatra meeting in Vizianagaram on Friday, recalling his political journey and paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whom he described as the finest embodiment of good governance and values-based politics.

Venkaiah Naidu said he became emotional when he was announced as Vice-President, as many believed he was being sidelined from active politics. Recalling his difficult childhood, he said he lost his mother at a young age and entered politics through struggle. “The BJP nurtured me like a mother. Becoming Vice-President meant leaving party activities, which caused me deep pain,” he said, adding that he attended the Yatra only because of his lifelong association with Vajpayee.

He praised Vizianagaram district as a land that produced many national leaders and said leaders like Ashok Gajapathi Raju stood out for maintaining spotless political careers. Venkaiah Naidu said December 25, Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, is rightly observed as Good Governance Day, emphasising governance that empowers the poorest, ensures women’s safety, avoids harassment, and delivers development without corruption.

Describing Vajpayee as a visionary, poet and statesman, he recalled that Vajpayee governed without a single corruption charge, united 32 parties, launched the Golden Quadrilateral, strengthened highways, telecom, ports and connectivity, and practised accountability in public life. He urged BJP, TDP and Jana Sena leaders to not merely worship Vajpayee through statues but to implement his ideals in governance.

Highlighting Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Venkaiah Naidu shared how Vajpayee approved rural road connectivity, calling it one of the most satisfying achievements of his ministerial career. He stressed that politics must be clean, disciplined and respectful, warning against abusive language and personal attacks.

He said achieving Viksit Bharat 2047 requires people’s participation, integrity in public life, and adherence to Vajpayee’s path of inclusive, accountable and dignified governance.