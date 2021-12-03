ENC to host two major events next year

Visakhapatnam: The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Indian Navy is hosting two major events of national and international significance soon – President's Fleet Review on February 21, 2022 followed by MILAN, a multilateral naval exercise.

It is the third time the ENC is hosting the PFR. Continuing the tradition that endures still in independent India, the first PFR was featured in 1953, demonstrating the nation's maritime might. However, this is the first time MILAN will be hosted in Visakhapatnam. Its earlier editions were held in Port Blair.

As a part of it, the City of Destiny would host nearly 50 ships from the Navy, Coast Guard and Indian Merchant Marine for review by President Ram Nath Kovind, followed by a fly-past by as many as 50 aircraft.

Elaborating about the participation of friendly navies' in MILAN, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta says, "About 45 friendly nations are expected to take part in MILAN which will be held from February 25, 2022. The multilateral naval exercise aims at fostering brotherhood, cooperation and interoperability amongst friendly foreign navies. Through this, the state of AP and the city of Visakhapatnam would receive significant national and international exposure."

Invitations have gone to 47 friendly foreign countries for the MILAN, barring Pakistan and China. The list of final invitees was cleared by the Ministry of External Affairs.