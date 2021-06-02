Encroachments on irrigation tanks rampant in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Important water bodies (irrigation tanks) are being encroached and grabbed by locally influenced people in and around Ponduru mandal headquarters in the district. Ponduru mandal is part of the Amudalavalasa Assembly constituency which is being represented by AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Land-grabbers are occupying the water bodies and taking up permanent constructions there. One Kari Cheruvu (tank) or Pedda Cheruvu is located adjacent to the State highway road at Ponduru, the road leading from Srikakulam to Koraput in Odisha State via Saluru, Bobbili and Ramabadhrapuram in Vizianagaram district. This is an important tank and useful for local farmers for cultivation of crops during kharif and rabi seasons. It absorbs rainwater during every rainy season. But some of the local people have encroached the tank with the support of some ruling party leaders and officials. Revenue and irrigation officials are unable to remove encroachments and there is no coordination between the officials of the revenue and irrigation departments. Due to the encroachments, the State highway is inundated during every rainy season with floodwater.

Encroachments are also rampant around another three tanks at Geetha talkies area, towards Laxmipeta and near Rapaka junction. "We would propose fixing of boundaries to the tanks to protect them at least in the remaining extent," said Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) for Irrigation department, Ghani Raju and Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) P Ravi Kumar.