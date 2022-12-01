Engineering student ends life over harassment of online loan app administrators

In a tragic incident, online loan app harassment has claimed another life in Anantapur. Going into the details, Akhil (22), son of Ayyanna and Sharada, who lives near Royal Circle in Guntakal town of Anantapur district, is studying BTech third year at Geetham University, Bangalore. He took a loan of around Rs. 60,000 from online loan apps for personal needs.



But due to non-payment of the loan on time, the app administrators called and harassed him. Aggrieved by this, Akhil left the house on Wednesday morning and did not return. He called his friends and told them that he is leaving and immediately switched off the phone.

At around 8 o'clock in the night, he committed suicide by falling under a train in the GRP police station area. Gutti GRP police are investigating the case. The parents are in tears as their son, who had finished his education and got a good job has died.