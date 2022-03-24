Enroll members to strengthen Congress in State: Sailajanath

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr Sake Sailajanath has said that preference would be given to youth to enroll more members in the party. He was accompanied by the party general secretary and state affairs observer C D Mayappan and DCC president Ahmed Ali Khan addressed a press conference here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Sailajanath said that there was every need to strengthen the party in view of the prevailing political changes in the country. The BJP and RSS were creating destructive politics and could go to any extent to win the elections, he said.

Stating that the recent assembly elections in five states as the best examples, he said the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has personally distributed cash to the voters. He further said the MIM after shaking hands with BJP has diverted the anti-BJP votes. The party which could not contest at least 10 seats in Hyderabad has contested 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh. How could this be possible unless it has a good understanding with the BJP, he questioned. He further said the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was also a good friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and squeezing people by imposing taxes and was least bothered to know the problems of people.

Sailajanath said that Jagan was mounting huge burden on the people by imposing toll charges and tax on garbage collection. The people are all observing the autocratic rule of the chief ministers and are waiting for the apt time to teach a befitting lesson, he pointed out. He said Narendra Modi was helpless to act when a part of India was encroached by China. He advised the party leaders to touch door-to-door campaign for enrolling membership. AICC general secretary and state congress affairs observer CD Mayappan said that if people want to lead a happy life then Rahul Gandhi has to become Prime Minister. He suggested the party leaders and activists to go to doorstep of people and enroll members.

DCC president Ahmed Ali Khan has alleged that the welfare schemes launched by the government were only for publicity and they were not reaching the actual beneficiaries. The rates of edible oil are skyrocketing but the government has failed to put a control over the prices. People are vexed with the Jagan rule and are waiting for the time to teach a befitting lesson, said Ahmed Ali Khan.