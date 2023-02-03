Enrolment of animal details to be done with dedication

Tirupati: Principal Secretary of Ministry of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, government of India, Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the enrolment of animal details should be done with commitment.

Addressing a training programme on the integrated sample survey scheme (eLISS) at SV Veterinary University auditorium here on Thursday, he said that the objective of the training programme was to train the state nodal officers and district nodal officers on the eLISS web portal.

The app was developed to collect animal details at village level and upload them to a web portal. He said that Livestock Integrated sample survey play a crucial role in preparation of state and Central budget and planning.

The real time survey will be taken at selected villages with dedication and quality data should be uploaded.

The two-day training programme was attended by nine state nodal officers in the South zone and 200 district nodal officers. Central Survey principal scientist Prachi Mishra and Central Adviser Sumeed Sopan Nagrare explained the major features of eLISS web portal app in collection of data and estimates.

Later, trainers practically demonstrated the process of collection of data and uploading process. Also, they explained the role of district nodal officers in obtaining quality data from bottom level.

AP state animal husbandry director Dr Amarendra Kumar, Tirupati district animal husbandry officer Dr Ravikumar, AP statistics AD Dr Srinivasa Raju and other officials participated.

The objective of the sample survey scheme was to estimate the season wise production of major livestock products like milk, egg, wool and meat and study the attendant practices of the livestock as per the methodology provided by the government of India. The eLISS application has been updated to reduce the time and errors.

For the first time, the data was collected online through the tablet phones in the application which was designed and developed by the ICAR – IASRI (ICAR – Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute) from 2021-22.