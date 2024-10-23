Ensure adequate supply of seeds, fertilisers

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the officials to initiate steps to prevent scarcity of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides in the current rabi season.

Addressing a review meeting with officials of the agriculture and allied departments here on Tuesday, the Collector said that due to availability of sufficient water in all kind of water bodies, formers proposed to cultivate various crops in a big way in the rabi season.

The Collector asked the agriculture department officials to collect clay samples to guide farmers to cultivate suitable crops in their lands.

e said that latest technologies in cultivation should be made available to the farmers to ensure rich yields of crops.

He said that as per the instructions of the government it will be mandatory to achieve the targets related to enrollment of ‘e’ Crop.

While saying that the government is very particular on providing Crop Cultivation Identification Cards (CCIC) to all eligible farmers, the Collector instructed the agriculture department to ensure sanctioning CCICs as early as possible.

He also asked officials to encourage farmers to take up cultivation of horticulture crops. District agriculture officer P Satya Vani, Animal Husbandry joint director Ramesh Naik, district horticulture officer Subba Reddy and others were present.