Ensure all eligible get vote, officials told

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that field-level officers and staff have been asked to take steps to ensure that everyone, who turns 18 years, has the right to vote by January 1, 2023.

The Collector and other election officials from Rajahmundry Collectorate participated in a videoconference, organised by Senior Deputy EC Nitish Kumar Vyas from New Delhi on Thursday.

A review was conducted on the list of voters of the previous year and this year's analysis of the remaining gaps, polling centresand other issues.

The Collector said that Electoral Registration Officers have been appointed in seven Assembly constituencies of East Godavari district. There are 15,41,332 voters in 1,559 polling centres in the district, out of which 7,56,380 are male, 7,84,833 are female and 119 others.

Collector Madhavi Latha informed that since the announcement of draft publication on November 9 and till the announcement of the list on January 5, 2022, a decrease of 29,298 voters has been noticed. At present, special enrollment has been done by sending teams house-to-house for voter registration. She said the date for receiving claims and objections in the respective polling centres is December 8. Voter cards (Epic) have been issued to 99.97 per cent of the voters in the district. According to the census, there are about 48,000 people in the age group of 18-19, but only 7,800 of them are registered as voters.

District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, Constituency Election Officers, Special Deputy Collector (GAIL) ABVSB Srinivas (Anaparthi), Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar (Rajahmundry Urban), Rajahmundry RDO A Chaitra Varshini (Rajahmundry Rural), Kovvuru RDO S Malli Babu (Kovvuru), Special Deputy Collector K Geethanjali (Nidadavolu), Special Deputy Collector ONGC, TEM Raju (Gopalapuram), Election Superintendent Rajya Lakshmi and others participated in the meeting.