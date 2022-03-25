Ensure Amaravati is only capital of AP, Centre urged

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make an amendment to AP State Reorganisation Act and insert a provision indicating that Amaravati is and will remain the only capital of AP and Amaravati as world class capital.

The MP addressed on Finance Bill in Lok Sabha on Friday. He raised the issue in the backdrop of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's statement in Assembly stating that the State government was committed for the decentralisation of development, which refers to three capitals.

He reminded, "Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that courts cannot pre-empt or direct the executive not to make a policy with presumptions and lay down impossible conditions setting timelines, which cannot be met."

Speaking on this occasion, MP Jayadev said that he was disappointed when the Finance Ministry did not allot funds in the Union Budget 2022-23, for the development of the State capital and added that few lakhs have been allotted for the urban housing by the ministry.

He recalled that High Court had directed the government of AP to construct and develop Amaravati capital city and capital region as per the approved master plan within six-months agreed under AP CRDA Act. He requested the Centre to allot funds to restart the Amaravati capital city development works.