Ensure CBSE affiliation for all schools by 2024: CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take measures to get CBSE affiliation for all government schools and ensure that students write CBSE exams in 2024.

During a review meeting held at his camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said every school should have a playground and directed the officials to map the schools without playgrounds. He said lands should be acquired and playgrounds should be provided to the schools.

The Chief Minister enquired on prevailing conditions in schools after the pandemic, corona preventive measures in schools and attendance of the students. The officials informed the Chief Minister that there is no significant impact of the virus in schools due to the preventive measures taken up by the government and added that all the teachers were vaccinated and attending schools.

They said the attendance of students in August was 73 per cent, while it was 82 per cent in September and 85 per cent in October. Currently, the attendance has increased to 91 per cent.

The Chief Minister said the main objective of Amma Vodi scheme is to increase the enrollment of students in schools and added that there is a condition that the children must have a minimum of 75% of attendance to get eligibility for the scheme.

Jagan instructed the officials to take steps to give work order for procurement of items under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka by December and ensure Vidya Kanuka kits are delivered to students before the schools reopen every year. He inspected the quality of sports dress, shoes and suggested some changes.

The Chief Minister said ranking system is only to identify where the schools are lacking, but not to point out the mistakes, and directed the officials to explain it to teachers clearly.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete mapping of teachers soon and introduce the policy of recruitment of subject-wise teachers as part of measures to imparting quality education. The Chief Minister directed the officials to make it clear that no one was forcing aided schools to come under the management of the government.