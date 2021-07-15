Ensure cent per cent completion of school works: Collector Veera Pandian

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandian has directed the officials to ensure cent per cent completion of 'Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu' works within the stipulated period. He convened a zoom conference on the progress of Mana Badi, Nadu-Nedu schools development works with the Deputy DEOs, officials of Panchayat Raj, Tribal Welfare, APEWIDC, EEs, DEs, AEs and Mandal Educational Officials from his camp office on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was providing a big platform to the education sector with an intention to strengthen the government schools. To give a facelift to the government schools, the CM was monitoring the work progress. He said around 7,768 works have been sanctioned to district of which 7,224 works have been completed.

He said the district received 5th rank in overall performance, 7th rank in all works, 8th rank in civil works and 6th rank in Nabard (parents committee). He suggested the officials to improve the ranks to further levels.

He also instructed the officials to immediately complete the painting works. The also directed the officials to take steps to upload Rs 0.94 crore bills which are under the purview of head master.

The collector ordered the DEOs and other officials to make field visits, coordinate with people's representatives and pursue the pending works taken up under Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu. He also asked the officials to take up the works in a serious mode and upload bills without delay. Joint Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon, DEO Sai Ram, SSA Project Director Venugopal, Panchayat Raj Superintending Engineer Subra manayam and others participated in the zoom conference.