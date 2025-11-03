Ensure devotees don’t face inconvenience, MLA tells officials

Pampanur (Anantapur district): MLA Paritala Sunitha has instructed temple authorities and police officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure that devotees visiting Pampanur Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Temple during Karthika Masam face no inconvenience.

On Sunday morning, the MLA visited Pampanur shrine and offered special prayers to Lord Subrahmanyeswara Swamy, Lord Manjunatha Swamy, and Goddess Parvathi. Temple priests and officials accorded her a warm welcome and later performed special rituals and blessings in her honor.

Following the rituals, Sunitha launched ‘Annadanam’ (free meal) programme for devotees. Observing the large turnout of devotees due to the holy month, she interacted with pilgrims to understand their needs and reviewed the existing amenities.

The MLA emphasised that adequate facilities, including drinking water, sanitation, and crowd management measures, must be in place to accommodate the increasing influx of devotees during this sacred period. She also directed the police department to take appropriate security measures on special and high-traffic days to ensure order and safety.

Sunitha reiterated that devotees’ convenience and smooth temple operations are of top priority during Karthika Masam and instructed officials to maintain strict vigilance and provide all essential amenities throughout the festive season.