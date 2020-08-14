Ensure dignified farewell to Covid victims at Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: In an effort to dispel the misconceptions about the bodies of Covid-19, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Corporation Commission P S Girisha joined the crematorium staff in performing the funeral of a coronavirus victim here on Friday.



Karunakar along with the Commissioner lend their hands in mounting the body on the trolley to take it to the platform of the gas burner for the cremation of Covid victim in Govinda Dhamam, a gas-based crematorium in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the misconception about the bodies of Covid victims turned a pressing issue as in many places the public fearing spread of virus, opposed the cremation or burial of the bodies. In fact, the medical experts clearly stated that the virus will not remain for more than six hours on the body, the MLA sought the public to shed their wrong notions and unnecessary fear of spread of virus due to the bodies and help the authorities ensure the victims have a dignified funeral.

Even close relatives shun coming near the bodies due to the misconception, he pointed out and sought sustained efforts to dispel the misconception for the smooth conduct of funeral of Covid victims.