Ensure distribution of pensions to all eligible persons: Nivas

Nandyal: District in-charge officer and Finance Secretary J Nivas directed the village secretariat staff to ensure the distribution of social security pensions to all eligible beneficiaries under the NTR Bharosa Scheme.

On Tuesday, he, along with District Collector G Rajakumari, reviewed the pension distribution process at the BC Colony of Rayamalpapuram village.

Speaking on the occasion, Nivas emphasised that social security pensions under the NTR Bharosa Scheme must be distributed on the first day of every month at 7 am. During his visit to the BC Colony, he interacted with an elderly woman, enquired about the government schemes she was receiving and whether she was regularly collecting her pension.

He stated that the government provides Rs 4,000 per month to elderly individuals and widows and Rs 6,000 per month to persons with disabilities.

Later, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Nivas performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of cattle drinking water troughs.

He also visited the local village secretariat to assess the services provided to the people. He questioned the digital assistant about the types of services offered, the time taken to process applications and how WhatsApp-based services are being used to assist citizens.

Municipal Commissioner Niranjan Reddy, DRDA PD Sridhar Reddy, DWAMA PD Venkatasubbaiah, and village secretariat staff accompanied him during the visit.