Ensure enough coal reserves: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the authorities to ensure adequate coal reserves at thermal stations and run them at full capacity on days of high demand, for smooth supply without causing inconvenience to the public.

Speaking at a review on the energy sector here on Thursday, where discussed the current coal crisis which is looming across the country and its impact on thermal plants, he directed the officials to plan accordingly for providing uninterrupted power supply to industries even during peak demand days adding that focus should be on better production from the Suliyari Coal Mines which is being operated by APMDC.

He said that coal imports through sea can be utilised at Krishnapatnam plant, as it is close to the port and would help in reducing transportation costs and asked the officials to consider innovative ideas like coal swapping.

On Polavaram power project, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to finalise the tenders by December. The officials explained the progress of the works and stated that the construction of two units with a capacity of 115 MW at Lower Sileru will be completed by April 2024.

They informed that power supply was resumed to all the houses in the flood-affected areas and said that the power to agricultural pumps will be given after water recedes. In regard to fixing meters for agricultural pump sets, the Chief Minister directed the officials to create awareness among the farmers clearly explaining the benefits of meters and removing misconceptions.

He told them to write letters to farmers by explaining that the farmer is not being burdened as the entire bill will be paid by the government. He ordered them to explain the pilot project in Srikakulam, where almost 33.75 million units of energy was saved.

Meanwhile, the officials informed the Chief Minister that they had procured good amounts of power keeping the increasing demand in view. In March 2022, 1268.7 million units was purchased at Rs 1,123.7 crore, in April 1047.8 million units bought at a cost of Rs 1,022.4 crore, followed by 739.72 million units in May spending Rs 832.92 crore and 936.22 million units in June at Rs 745.75 crore. So far in July, Rs 125.95 crore was spent for procuring 180.96 million units. They said that Unit-3 of Krishnapatnam power plant will be operational from September this year, and the fifth stage of Vijayawada thermal plant will be available from February 2023.

The officials explained that the demand for electricity is increasing every year, but there is a lack of supply of sufficient coal, and the gap is increasing every year.

Energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, energy department special CS K Vijayanand, finance secretary N Gulzar, APTransco CMD B Sridhar, and other officials were present.